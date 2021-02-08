Second phase of Ridgeland City Center to get under way in March

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - City officials are barely settled in, but already moving forward with the second phase of the Ridgeland City Center project.
Last week, the board of aldermen approved a roughly $2 million contract to extend Rice Road into the City Center development.
The contract is with Hemphill Construction and work is expected to begin in mid to late March and will take 210 days to complete, said Mayor Gene McGee.
The project was approved during the board’s first meeting at its new city hall.
The $11.1 million, 30,000-square-foot building opened last week, as the first building at the new city center.
“We’ll take Rice Road where it comes into U.S. 51 and carry it west onto the property and into the parking lot of city hall,” he said. “It will help better facilitate traffic in and out of the project.”
The road will also open up the 25-acre site for additional development.
McGee said previously plans are to build a fine arts center, new library and a Choctaw Indian Museum.
Some of the acreage also will be sold for commercial development.
The property will also be home to a new multi-use trail, which is being built along with the Rice Road extension, he said.
Ridgeland had to obtain a permit from the U.S. Park Service for the work because the extension will carry the road and the trail onto Natchez Trace property.
The work is being paid for with a portion of a $20 million bond the city issued for multiple projects, including the new City Hall.
