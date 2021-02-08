Search continues for missing duck hunters nearly 10 weeks later

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace has not given up the search to find the missing duck hunters.
Pace still has personnel on the river every day for several hours and families and volunteers continue to search as well, according to Vicksburg Daily News.
Nine and a half weeks ago, the first call was heard on law enforcement radio about two young men, Gunner Palmer and Zeb Hughes, who went missing on the Mississippi River.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace was hopeful they had experienced problems and his deputies and Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks agents would locate them.
By morning, Pace reported that they had been unsuccessful and remarked that “he had a bad feeling about this one.”
