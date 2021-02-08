Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 64 degrees today in Jackson, after a morning low temperature of 32 degrees. Warmer days area ahead Tuesday and Wednesday, before a gradual cooling trend kicks in on Thursday that just gets consistently colder into this weekend. Some of the coldest weather we’ve seen in a while, possibly years is possible this weekend. Lows could be in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s. Precipitation doesn’t appear to be likely in this cold weather airmass at this point in time. A few showers are possible tonight and tomorrow, but no severe weather, and otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s over the next two days. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday and Thursday and some of the storms could be strong, but severe weather is unlikely at this point. Colder and drier weather arrives Friday. Winds will be southeasterly at 5mph tonight and northeasterly at 5mph Tuesday. Average high is 59 and the average low is 37 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 5:41pm.