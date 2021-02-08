Man arrested for multiple thefts in Vicksburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man has been arrested for several offenses in the city.
Acting on information, officers of the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Dennis Dewayne Hall, 38, just after 6:00pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Hall was being sought for numerous offenses including Grand Larceny, Auto Theft, and Commercial Burglary.
Additional charges may be pending. At this time, Hall is scheduled to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.