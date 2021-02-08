Magee police investigate drive-by shooting after cars hit with gunfire

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Magee police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened yesterday evening at Azalea Apartments on 1st Street.
Police said that four vehicles were hit by gunfire. One of the vehicles was occupied by three people, but no one was hit by a bullet. One person did receive minor injuries from broken glass.
Police say although there were numerous by-standers, no one saw anything.
There were about 24 shell casings collected at the scene. The gun is assumed to have been an AR-15.
The case remains under investigation.
