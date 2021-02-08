JSU alumnus still reeling from Super Bowl half-time show performance

JSU alumnus still reeling from Super Bowl half-time show performance
Jordan Jefferson was a political science major, wide receiver, student body president, and Rhodes Scholar finalist at JSU. (Source: Jordan Jefferson)
By WLBT Digital | February 8, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 8:09 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Super Bowl 2021 halftime show featured former JSU student, Jordan Jefferson.

Not just any student, the recent Jackson State University grad was a political science major, a wide receiver on the football team, student body president and a Rhodes Scholar finalist.

Now, Jefferson is adding stage performer to his list of passions.

He tweeted, “I was blessed to perform in the Halftime show today with the WEEKND. Very dope experience I’m so blessed and it was my first NFL game as well!”

Jay Z’s Roc Nation shared the half-time performance on Twitter.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known as the Weeknd, is a Canadian, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.