Jackson org. among Mississippi groups tracked by SPLC in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Poverty Law Council (SPLC) said it tracked nine groups in the Magnolia State in 2020.
The groups, which it identifies as hate groups, include Israel United in Christ, in Jackson, the American Family Association in Tupelo, and the League of the South in Holly Springs, according to its website.
Israel United was classified as a “general hate” group, according to SPLC’s website.
Those groups peddle “a combination of well-known hate and conspiracy theories, in addition to unique bigotries that are not easily categorized,” its website states.
The American Family Association was tagged by the SPLC for its “anti-LGBTQ” stance.
The law center says groups like AFA have an ideology opposed to LBGTQ rights that is “couched in demonizing rhetoric and grounded in harmful pseudoscience that portrays LBGTQ people as threats to children, society and often public health.”
The League of the South, meanwhile, is listed for being “neo-Confederate.” Neo-Confederates are defined as “reactionary, revisionist (branches) of American white nationalist typified by (their) predilection for symbols of the Confederate States of America, typically paired with a strong belief in the validity of the failed doctrines of nullification and secession.”
AFA and IUIC officials were not immediately available for comment.
Other groups in Mississippi tracked by SPLC last year include:
- Great Millstone - general hate
- Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge - general hate
- Moonkrieg Division - Neo-Nazi
- National Reformation Party - white nationalist
- New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense - general hate
- Patriot Front - white nationalist
