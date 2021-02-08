Jackson, Gulfport rated among unhealthiest cities in U.S.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Two Mississippi cities rank among the unhealthiest in America, according to a new study done by WalletHub.
The study looked at 182 of the largest cities in the country and ranked them based on:
- Health care, which includes things like mental health accessibility, doctors and dentists per capita, as well as quality of public hospitals.
- Food, such as the number of dietitians and nutritionists per capita, percentage of obese residents, and healthy restaurants.
- Fitness, which includes the average cost of a fitness club membership, weight loss centers per capita and the number of adults who are physically active.
- Green space, like the quality of parks, amount of hiking trails, and city “greenness.”
Of the 182 cities, Jackson came in at 175 and Gulfport ranked 180.
The top five cities on the list were San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, San Diego and Honolulu.
