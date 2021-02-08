First Alert Forecast: mild early week; chilly late week

MONDAY: Warmer air begins to filter back into the area heading into the start of the work week – after starting off in the 30s to near 40, we’ll push highs in the 60s amid a partly sunny sky through the afternoon hours. Shower chance return overnight with lows in the 40s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Shower chances will remain possible at times Tuesday – but won’t be a washout. Expect mostly cloudy skies amid a warm breezes – pushing highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s.We’ll drop into the 40s and 50s by early Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies continues to hold.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Forecast uncertainty continue to be an issue moving forward through much of the latter part of the week. An Arctic air mass remains to be the question mark for the latter part of the week and whether or not it will filter southward at some point in time. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s; a front will approach Thursday, kicking up a chance for rain before ushering in cooler air to round out the week with highs in the 40s by Friday and into the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
