First Alert Forecast: mild early week; chilly late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Forecast uncertainty continue to be an issue moving forward through much of the latter part of the week. An Arctic air mass remains to be the question mark for the latter part of the week and whether or not it will filter southward at some point in time. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s; a front will approach Thursday, kicking up a chance for rain before ushering in cooler air to round out the week with highs in the 40s by Friday and into the weekend.