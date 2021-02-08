Celebrating Black History: Highlighting Black entrepreneurship in Mississippi

“We opened in 1939, but back then Farish Street was 100% black and everything... On Farish Street it is operated by black people, and the whole district was built by freed slaves. Medgar Evers’ office was upstairs when he was the field secretary for the NAACP and whenever he would have his Freedom Rider meetings, he would try to fit them in his office, but it was too small so we would have them inside the Big Apple Inn. It was amazing because the Big Apple Inn was filled with Civil Rights icons.”