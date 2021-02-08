Brandon woman makes NFL history in Super Bowl

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the world watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slam the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Superbowl 2021, Mississippi celebrated history on the field too.
Sarah Thomas of Brandon became the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl in NFL history.
The Pascagoula native was the game’s down judge.
“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., the NFL’s executive vice resident of football operations. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”
