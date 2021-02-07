3-year-old girl battling leukemia receives community support in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ocean Springs community came together to support 3-year-old Harper Andrew. Harper was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year, which is a form of blood cancer.
This led the Ocean Springs VFW to host a blood drive through Life South Community Blood Centers.
“We’re doing it because she is apart of our community,” said VFW commander, Lela Bremen. “The VFW reaches out and supports our community. We want to show her family love and support.”
Several community members arrived ready to roll up their sleeve to donate blood that will help Harper and others under going continuous treatments. Harper’s parents, Kaitlyn and Stephen Andrew said they’re thankful for the ample support from their community.
“People always want to reach out and help and the community has just been awesome,” said Harper’s mom, Kaitlyn. “We grew up here so just having the people come and help us and support. This blood drive to help others too is just awesome.”
Harper’s parents said the battle with leukemia all started when Harper began complaining about pains in her legs.
“Her leg and her knee started to swell,” Kaitlyn said. “At first, it was her foot bothering her that she fractured a few months before. We ended up going to the pediatrician and her orthopedic doctor and they saw somethings were off.”
It was a month later they found out it was cancer and ever since Kaitlyn said the community has been extremely supportive.
“She is going to be needing blood for several years and anybody can sign up to do this,” said Bremen.
Harper’s dad, Stephen Andrew said they’ve been stuck in their house prior to the pandemic and all the safety measures in place now due to COVID, they had to take to keep Harper in good health.
“Our life changed, Her immune system was so low she couldn’t go be around kids at daycare,” said Stephen. “Kaitlyn is a teacher and she had to stay home from that because we couldn’t have her bringing those germs home to Harper,” he said. Stephen said every little thing with a child battling leukemia is ten times worse, even a temperature of 100.4 is an admission into the hospital for three days.
With even more support, Make A Wish Mississippi surprised Harper with her ‘One Wish’ a life size play Frozen themed play house. Harper enjoys playing with her kitchen set on the inside and climbing up the stairs to escape to her secret hideaway.
The Ocean Springs VFW also started a week-long silent auction online.
