Ward one councilman said crime, police pay should be top priorities for city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Addressing crime and dealing with police morale will be top priorities for Ashby Foote as he heads out on the campaign trail.
Foote, who is the lone Jackson city councilman not facing a challenger in 2021, said he still plans to actively campaign to share his ideas on how the city should fight crime and boost its police force.
“We have to make Jackson safe for our residents, for our neighborhoods, for commercial activity,” he said. “If we don’t make a big improvement in safety, it’s going to jeopardize our city … it will be businesses that don’t come here or will leave, or it will be people who don’t decide to live here, impacting property values.
“It’s critical we get this crime epidemic under control and reinforce confidence in the government and in the Jackson Police Department.”
Foote discusses struggles in the department even as violent crime remains high.
Foote said the best way to address crime is by getting more police officers.
To do that, he said JPD has to stem its loss of officers, while the city has to continue to raise pay.
In the last two years, Foote said the department has shed 100 patrolmen and women, including approximately 11 investigators in the robbery and homicide division.
“We lost over 100 officers in the last two years and our only response has been to have more police academies,” he said. “You can’t get 100 new officers in six months or in a year by just having police academies.”
The council has been working to address the problem, but Foote said he’s been frustrated with the progress.
Under the pay plan adopted, officers graduating from the training academy will start off at $30,000 a year, up from the previous base of $29,600. The salary will increase to $31,000 after the first year.
Also, the plan included increasing pay again to $33,000 in year three and $35,000 in year five. Prior to the plan, it took 10 years for officers to earn $35,000.
“We didn’t pass as big a pay increase as I was in favor of, but I did vote for it,” he said. “We got a lot of pushback from a lot of police in the department who were not impacted by the pay increase.”
The increase was put in place to help Jackson attract new recruits. However, veteran police were upset they too did not see raises.
Foote agrees that it is time to increase pay for those officers.
When that will happen remains to be seen.
Council President Aaron Banks said he wanted the study completed by December.
However, that study was not finished that month, despite council instructions.
At the time, Jackson Director of Communications Michelle Atoa said the review would be finished in April or May, and that it would focus on pay for all city workers, police included.
Foote, though, doesn’t understand why the study is needed and says the money is already in the budget to support a pay increase.
“We’ve been turning in (police department) money at the end of the year because we’ve budgeted for 400 officers and only have 300,” he said. “We’ve lost so many officers that it’s not a budget question.”
Budgeted funding aside, the North Jackson councilman also has proposed applying for federal grants to help cover officer pay.
In December, Foote recommended applying for a federal COPS Hiring Program Grant, something that was backed by Banks.
COPS stands for Community Oriented Policing Services. The U.S. government sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars a year through the program to help cities pay for new hires. The grant would fund 75 percent of new officer salaries for their first three years in service.
Foote found out about the program when he wrote former U.S. Attorney General William Barr about Jackson’s violent crime problem. “That would be a big help,” he said.
Some JPD leaders, though, were concerned that Jackson would not have the funds in place to cover the full salaries after grant funding ran out.
Foote, though, argues the city can’t be paralyzed with fear over something that is two or three years off. “That would be one thing if we were fully staffed, but we’re 100 officers short,” he said.
“We’ve got to be honest with ourselves and pay these officers the salary that is commensurate with the work they’re doing,” he said. “They have one of the toughest jobs around and one of the most dangerous jobs in America.”
