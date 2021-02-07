Trishawn Ferguson, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trishawn Ferguson, a man whose age has not yet been released, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after a shooting outside an apartment complex, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened at the Lincoln Garden Apartments on Sunset Drive.
Brown said Ferguson was shot multiple times while inside his vehicle and died at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
