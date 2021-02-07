Residents Hold Unity March Hoping To Put End To Violence, Councilman Wants Help From HCSO

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In 2020, the Capital City saw its deadliest year with more than 120 homicides.
So far this year, Jackson has already seen more than a dozen, putting them on track to pass last year’s total.
“The best way to put it is it makes my heart ache,” said John Hendricks, who’s a Jackson resident.
For Hendricks, the homicides hit close to home.
He was only a few cars away from the deadly shooting that happened last month on North State Street and Northside Drive.
In that incident, Darrius Reginal was killed after his car was shot into.
“It could’ve been me,” Hendricks expressed. “Darrius was 23, I’m 21. It very simply could’ve been me.”
Tired of the gun violence, Hendricks is helping with organizing a Unity Prayer March for the entire city.
He’s calling on faith leaders to pray for healing and unity in the midst of the violence.
“I would want people to take away that you have the power to do something, to stand up and say, ‘We are against this as a community. I want this to stop as a community,’” said Hendricks.
While Hendricks is calling on the community to stand in solidarity, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the city needs to get some outside help to put more officers on the streets.
He wants Jackson to enter into an inter-local agreement with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
“We first had it on the agenda in 2020, then we voted it out of committee in 2021, and it’s been out of committee,” Stokes explained. “They’re trying to draw up the inter-local agreement so we can put it back on the agenda for the full council, sheriff’s department, and board of supervisors to vote on, but it’s held up somewhere.”
Stokes said he’s not sure of the reason for the holdup or where it’s being held up at.
“We don’t know if it’s with legal, or where it’s at,” he said. “The city clerk’s office is calling. I’m calling. Everyone is calling because that was over a month ago. It’s taking too long and too many lives are being lost and it’s too much violence taking place.”
According to the councilman, the proposed inter-local agreement would give the sheriff’s department $500,000 to bring in deputies to assist JPD.
“The sheriff said at a committee meeting that his plan would be, number one, let’s get some overtime for some of these deputies so we can get some deputies out here patrolling and stopping some of this violence,” said Stokes. “The only way you’re going to fight against this violence is you got to have more law enforcement. One of the council members made a suggestion that we give more money to the police department so that they can have overtime and they can get more police officers on the ground in Jackson.”
Hendricks said the Unity March will begin at one o’clock Sunday afternoon at the shopping center parking lot, located at the corner of North State Street and Northside Drive.
