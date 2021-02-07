3 juveniles arrested after police chase in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Three underage suspects were taken to Warren County Juvenile Detention Center after police chased an allegedly stolen vehicle.
Officers were called to Demby Drive on Saturday afternoon after a 2007 GMC Yukon was seen after being reported stolen days earlier.
Officers found the Yukon and gave chase; eventually, the driver crashed into a parked car.
That’s when, police say, the three juvenile suspects got out and ran.
The driver was arrested at the scene and the two others were captured hours later.
There’s no word on what charges they face.
