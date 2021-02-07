Justin Partee, 33

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Partee, a 33-year old man, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, after he and others shot a man at a gas station, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place at the Jasco gas station, located on the corner of West Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Brown said three people ambushed 28-year-old Christopher Lee and shot him multiple times inside the gas station.
During the incident, investigators say Lee shot one of the gunmen, 33-year-old Justin Partee, multiple times at the gas station.
Lee died at the scene.
The other two suspects dropped Partee off at University Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Those two suspects, whose names have not yet been released, are now in police custody.
Brown said investigators recovered two firearms and drugs outside the business.
