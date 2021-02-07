JSU women’s winstreak up to 7 with victory over Alcorn St.

The two teams went back and forth through the first 10 minutes of the game with several lead changes, as Alcorn took a 21-19 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Tigers turned up the heat in the next quarter, going on an 11-0 run to begin the second quarter, taking a 30-21 lead at the 5:56 mark. Jackson State controlled the scoreboard at the break, leading 43-32 at halftime.