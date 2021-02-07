JSU women’s winstreak up to 7 with victory over Alcorn St.

LORMAN, Miss. - The Jackson State Lady Tigers won their seventh game in a row Saturday afternoon, defeating Alcorn State by a final score of 73-54 in Lorman, Miss.
The two teams went back and forth through the first 10 minutes of the game with several lead changes, as Alcorn took a 21-19 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Tigers turned up the heat in the next quarter, going on an 11-0 run to begin the second quarter, taking a 30-21 lead at the 5:56 mark. Jackson State controlled the scoreboard at the break, leading 43-32 at halftime.
Dayzsha Rogan led all JSU scorers with 13 points at the break. Ameshya Williams had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks at the half.
The Lady Tigers went on to outscore the Lady Braves 16-9 in the third quarter and 14-13 in the fourth quarter to come out of top 73-54. Rogan finished with 21 points on the afternoon. Keshuna Luckett and Williams each tallied 12 points on the game. Williams had a team best 15 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Elexis Peyton had eight points and nine rebounds on the afternoon. Freshman, Ti”lan Boler and Antionette Womack had seven points while Boler had six rebounds. J”Niya Tallie finished with a team best six assists. As a team, JSU was 25-of-60 from the floor and outrebounded the Lady Braves 41-15 with 20 bench points and 36 points in the paint.
The Lady Tigers improved to 9-5 overall and 8-1 in SWAC play. JSU returns to the court Monday evening versus Southern on the road in Baton Rouge, La. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
