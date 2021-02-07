JSU men beat Alcorn, move to 5-0 in SWAC

Ken Evans posted 10 points on the afternoon, knocking down 2-of-3 from three point range. Evans also had three assists, and two steals. Jayveous McKinnis finished the night with eight points, 15 rebounds, and three blocked shots. As a team JSU shot, 24-of-48 from the field, while knocking down 9-of-21 from three point territory. Jackson State led for all but 12-seconds in the contest as they improved to 5-5 overall and 5-0 in SWAC play.