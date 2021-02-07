JSU men beat Alcorn, move to 5-0 in SWAC

LORMAN, Miss. - The Jackson State men’s basketball team improved to 5-0 in SWAC play Saturday afternoon with a 74-66 win over Alcorn.
The Tigers jumped out and took control of the contest early in the game, reaching a 14 point lead with just five minutes left until the break. The Braves were able to cut the JSU lead down to six points as JSU took a 39-33 lead into the half.
At the break, Jonas James and Tristan Jarrett led with nine points a piece, respectively, as they helped pace the Tigers offensively. Jackson State maintained their lead in the second half, taking control and ultimately putting the Braves away on the scoreboard with a final score of 74-66.
Jarrett led JSU with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting of from the field. He also had six rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot.James finished with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Ken Evans posted 10 points on the afternoon, knocking down 2-of-3 from three point range. Evans also had three assists, and two steals. Jayveous McKinnis finished the night with eight points, 15 rebounds, and three blocked shots. As a team JSU shot, 24-of-48 from the field, while knocking down 9-of-21 from three point territory. Jackson State led for all but 12-seconds in the contest as they improved to 5-5 overall and 5-0 in SWAC play.
Jackson State returns to the court Monday night on the road at Southern in Baton Rouge, La. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
