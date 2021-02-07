Man shot, killed in ‘ambush’ inside gas station; 2 in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon.
JPD spokesman Sam Brown says a person was shot at Jasco at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Avenue and MLK Drive.
Brown says the 28-year-old man was shot multiple times inside the business and died at the scene.
The victim of this shooting has been identified as Christopher Lee
Investigators believe the man was ambushed and have two suspects in custody.
Brown says a third suspect remains at large.
Police recovered two firearms and drugs from outside the business.
