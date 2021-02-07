John Doe, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man, whose age has not been determined, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after being shot, according to the Hinds County coroner.
Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the man was found dead on railroad tracks near Mill Street, though an exact location was not disclosed.
The coroner said the man also appeared to be homeless, which could delay his identification.
Grisham-Stewart said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, though Jackson police have confirmed that nor released any information about the incident.
