First Alert Forecast: brief warm up this week before the potential for much colder temperatures into Valentine’s Day weekend

By the end of the work week, that is when the potential for well below average temperatures comes into play. Our long-range models have been inconsistent with each other, but cooler than normal temperatures are still possible at this point. As of now, we could be looking at high temperatures into Valentine’s Day weekend in the 30′s to near 40 degrees. We’re also keeping an eye on the potential to see any change over in terms of wintry precipitation Thursday night and into Friday along back side of the system that will move in on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates over the coming days!