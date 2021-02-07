First Alert Forecast: brief warm up this week before the potential for much colder temperatures into Valentine’s Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a drier, but chilly start to our Sunday morning in the 30′s and 40′s. Temperatures this afternoon will likely climb to the upper 40′s to our north and lower to middle 50′s to the south. The clouds will likely stick around for much of the day, but breaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
We’ll continue to stay dry into the start of the work week on Monday with temperatures warming into the 60′s. By mid-week, high temperatures could be on the mild side in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. Unsettled conditions are expected to return by the middle of the week and continue through the end of the week. The best chance to see any widespread showers is looking to be on Thursday where rain is likely along with maybe a few thunderstorms.
By the end of the work week, that is when the potential for well below average temperatures comes into play. Our long-range models have been inconsistent with each other, but cooler than normal temperatures are still possible at this point. As of now, we could be looking at high temperatures into Valentine’s Day weekend in the 30′s to near 40 degrees. We’re also keeping an eye on the potential to see any change over in terms of wintry precipitation Thursday night and into Friday along back side of the system that will move in on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates over the coming days!
