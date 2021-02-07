First Alert Forecast: brief warm up likely this week before potential cool down into next weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight, expect overnight lows to range from the middle 30′s to lower 40′s under partly cloudy skies. Warmer than normal temperatures are expected into the start of the work week tomorrow. Highs on Monday will likely be near 63 degrees under mainly to partly cloudy skies. We will start we work week dry tomorrow during the day, but a disturbance will move overhead to the south of us allowing the chance for a few scattered showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A lull in the shower activity is likely during the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night before we become unsettled again on Wednesday and on Thursday.
The chance for rain will return by mid-week on Wednesday. We’re still expected to stay active on Thursday as well as a system moves across the area. A few thunderstorms are still possible Wednesday night and on Thursday, but wintry precipitation is no longer expected on the back side of this system anymore. We should turn drier by Friday, but then we’re going to be watching out for the potential for colder temperatures by then and into next week. Our long-range models are still not in good agreement with the colder air moving in, but below average temperatures are still possible into Valentine’s Day weekend. We’ll continue to have more updates over the coming days on the colder conditions and a better idea on how cold it could get closer to time.
