First Alert Forecast: brief warm up likely this week before potential cool down into next weekend

The chance for rain will return by mid-week on Wednesday. We’re still expected to stay active on Thursday as well as a system moves across the area. A few thunderstorms are still possible Wednesday night and on Thursday, but wintry precipitation is no longer expected on the back side of this system anymore. We should turn drier by Friday, but then we’re going to be watching out for the potential for colder temperatures by then and into next week. Our long-range models are still not in good agreement with the colder air moving in, but below average temperatures are still possible into Valentine’s Day weekend. We’ll continue to have more updates over the coming days on the colder conditions and a better idea on how cold it could get closer to time.