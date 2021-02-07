Family Throws Surprise Drive-Thru Birthday Parade For Their Mom

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was celebratory on Floral Drive in Jackson Saturday evening.
Just as the clock struck one o’clock, a Jackson fire truck turned on its sirens and the festivities began.
Several vehicles lined the street for a drive-thru birthday parade.
At the center of the celebration was Shirley Boyd.
The Jackson resident was celebrating her 67th birthday.
Due to the pandemic, family and friends remained in their cars as they passed out their gifts through their car window to practice social distancing.
Boyd says she is thankful so many people came out to show their love and support on her big and special day.
“It’s just awesome,” Boyd expressed. “Going back to March 20th when I had COVID and for a minute didn’t think I was going to make it. This was really a blessing for me. It really lifted my spirits because I’ve had some dark days.”
