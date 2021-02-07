Christopher Lee, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christopher Lee, a 28-year old man, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, after an apparent shootout with other individuals at a gas station, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place at the Jasco gas station, located on the corner of West Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Brown said Lee was shot multiple times inside the gas station and died at the scene.
Investigators believe the man was ambushed by three people.
One of the gunmen, 33-year-old Justin Partee, was shot multiple times by Lee at the gas station, according to police.
The other two suspects dropped Partee off at University Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Those two suspects, whose names have not yet been released, are now in police custody.
Brown said investigators recovered two firearms and drugs outside the business.
