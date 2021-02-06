Suspect identified in Jan. 27 shooting in custody in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a suspect wanted in connection with a Jan. 27 shooting near the North State Street and Northside Drive intersection is in custody out of state.
Police spokesman Sam Brown said in an email that Emmanuel Jaynes has been arrested in Tampa, Fla.
The shooting occurred on the evening of Jan. 27, near North State and Northside.
Darrius Demarquell Reginal, 23, was shot while inside a vehicle there. He died from his injuries. The woman driving the car also was shot.
Details of Jaynes’ arrest were unknown and Brown could not be reached for additional comment.
