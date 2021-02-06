Stacked races for Jackson mayor, council posts

On the Democratic side, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will face off against Kenneth Wilson and Patty Patterson and Gwen Ward Chapman.
The Republican primary will feature Jason Wells and Ponto Downing.
The winner of those two races will face a slew of independent candidates in Charlotte Reeves, Lance Darnell Brown, Shafeqah BigMama Lodree and Les Tannehill, city records show.
Among contested council races, incumbent Ward Six leader Aaron Banks is being challenged by Patricia Jackson, Brad Quinn Davis and Angela Clark in the Democratic primary. The winner there will face Republican Zidkejah Wilks in the general election.
The Ward Four council race is wide open, with several people running to replace incumbent De’Keither Stamps.
Stamps decided not to run for re-election after being elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Those seeking the post include Democrats Brian Carlyle Grizzell, Malcolm Dwight May, Jacqueline Amos, Karen Gayle Porter, McKay “Pleshette” Smith, Fireman James, and Larry Maurice Wilson.
Party primaries are slated for April 6. If needed, runoffs will be held on April 27, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.
The deadline to register to vote in the party primaries is March 8.
Other races are listed below:
Ward Seven
- Virgi Lindsay (D)(i)
- Bryan Keller (Lib.)
Ward Five
- Charles Tillman (D)(i)
- James Richard Ridgley (D)
- Vernon William Hartley (D)
- Adam Sanders (D)
- Rickey Jones (D)
Ward Three
- Kenneth Stokes (D)(i)
- E. Sirena Wilson (D)
- Gwen Ward Chapman (D)
- Patricia Williams (Indep.)
Ward Two
- Angelique Lee (D)(i)
- James Paige (D)
Ward One
- Ashby Foote (R)(i)
