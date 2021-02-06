Reps. Guest and Kelly ask that U.S. Capitol fence come down, for National Guard to return home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi representatives Michael Guest and Trent Kelly have joined 40 other House members in asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring down the barbed-wire fence surrounding the United States Capitol.
The fence was installed after the riot at the Capitol on January 6 which resulted in five casualties.
In the letter sent to Pelosi on Friday, the Representatives also asked for the National Guard, who have been stationed in Washington, D.C. since the riot, to return home to their families.
Guest had previously asked Pelosi to investigate the treatment of the National Guard after some were pictured sleeping in parking garages after providing security during President Biden’s inauguration.
“It’s time,” the letter reads. “It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward.”
Senator Roger Wicker has also expressed disinterest in the fence which some have suggested remain permanent, stating that “making ‘Fortress America’ a permanent fixture of Capitol Hill would be a serious mistake.”
The letter offers a similar sentiment, stating that because of the “fortress-like” security currently in place, the U.S. Capitol is no longer a symbol of freedom.
“The people who call Capitol Hill home live day in and day out with fences, military trucks, and military personnel in their backyards, on their way to work, to school, or the grocery store,” the letter says. “Enough is enough.”
Read the entire letter below.
