Police investigating after Jackson shooting leaves 2 children, 1 adult injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting which left two children and an adult man injured.
It occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road.
According to officials, an adult male was shot once in the “lower extremities” while walking in the area. His condition is not known at this time.
The shooting carried over into an occupied vehicle where an 8-year-old girl was shot twice and a 2-year-old boy was shot once.
Both children were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when the unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the car.
Both were transported to a local hospital. The 8-year-old’s condition is unknown at this time. The 2-year-old’s injury is not life threatening.
In addition to this shooting, Jackson police are also working a homicide at the Lincoln Garden Apartments on Sunset Drive.
This after a recent outbreak of crime in the city. Last year there were 128 homicides reported in Jackson. Last month there were 13. Mayor Lumumba has recently declared a Mayoral Curfew Order for minors under 18.
This investigation is ongoing.
