New legislation aimed to help nonviolent offenders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One piece of legislation being discussed at the State Capitol could help some people erase a chapter of their past.
As of right now, nonviolent offenders in Mississippi are only allowed to have one felony charge expunged from their record. That expungement comes five years after completing all terms and conditions of their sentence.
But now, state legislators are considering whether to extend the magic number to three. The proposal is House Bill 122.
It allows nonviolent offenders to expunge up to three felonies from their record if 15 years have passed since their last conviction. However, it doesn’t apply for habitual offenders or anyone convicted of a violent crime.
“Expunging these records from their record, I think it’s a really good way of helping them get back on track,” said Douglas Carswell, president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.
Carswell said he’s in favor of the bill and believes it’s something that’s currently needed.
“I happen to have supper in a church with a gentleman who had been in prison when he was young,” he recalled. “He had done some foolish things, he wasn’t a violent man, but he had done some foolish things. You meet him now and you couldn’t meet a better person, and the idea that people like that should have a chance at redemption and forgiveness, I think it’s so important.”
Carswell and the Mississippi Center for Public Policy are prison reform advocates. He said he knows people who’ve served their sentence and turned their lives around after being released, but their conviction is still on their record.
In fact, he said they’re reminded of it every day.
“The moment you try and do something, if it flags up that you’ve got that record, a lot of people just aren’t going to want to know,” Carswell explained. “They aren’t going to want to know when you get a job, they aren’t going to try and know when you try and get a loan, or do lots of things that that every day Americans need to be able to do.”
The author of the bill is State Representative Jansen Owen, who represents the 106th District. The legislation is now in front of lawmakers to decide whether it becomes law.
If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.