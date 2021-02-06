Mayor Lumumba plans to meet with youth program providers on crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, the City of Jackson implemented a curfew for teens as a way of getting a handle on escalating violent crime in the Capital City.
Mayor Lumumba has also approached the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson to open a youth center. Officials there say they currently have three youth centers open in Jackson.
They offer everything from job training to sports and educational programs. The curfew, they say, is a good start to reducing violent crimes involving young people.
Boys and Girls Club of Jackson President and C.E.O Penney Ainsworth said, “We’ve got to have a curfew. We need workforce development, we need opportunities for teens and we need to hear their voices. We can’t be afraid of them, we got to make sure they’re telling us this is what I need, not telling them or talking about them. Talking with them so that we will know that what we’re doing for them is what they want, what we want, and together we have a solution.”
The pandemic prompted the Boys and Girls Club to extend their hours of service.
They’re now open all day long for kids who are attending school virtually and need activities during the day to keep them out of trouble.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.