Homicide investigation launched after man found dead on Jackson railroad tracks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found dead in the Capital City.
According to Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the deceased man was discovered shot and on the railroad tracks Friday evening on Mill Street.
Grisham-Stewart also said that he appeared to be homeless. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.
This is the second man to die in Jackson on Friday after a second, Trishawn Ferguson, was shot multiple times inside his vehicle at the Lincoln Garden Apartments on Sunset Drive.
These two causalities make homicides number 14 and 15 of the new year. In the year 2020, there were a record-breaking 128 homicides reported in the city.
