First Alert Forecast: well below average temperatures still possible into Valentine’s Day weekend

The chance for well below average temperatures is still on the table. Models have been inconsistent over the past few days, but it’s looking likely that we will see cooler temperatures towards the end of the work week and into Valentine’s Day weekend. High temperatures at this point could be in the 30′s to near 40 degrees by next weekend. We’ll have more specifics over the coming days not only on the chance for colder conditions, but if wintry precipitation could be possible as well.