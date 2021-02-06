First Alert Forecast: well below average temperatures still possible into Valentine’s Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a dreary and cold day all day long with on and off light showers. There could be a few more spotty showers over the next few hours into this evening, but rain chances will gradually taper off into tonight. Expect overnight lows to drop to the upper 30′s to lower 40′s under mainly cloudy skies. We’ll turn drier for the rest of our weekend on Sunday. Clouds will likely still be around the area, but breaks of sun are possible during the afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow will near 53 degrees.
Dry conditions will continue into the start of the upcoming work week on Monday before unsettled conditions return by Monday night and for almost the remainder of the work week. The best chance for rain out of the 7-day forecast is looking like Thursday where showers could be more widespread across the area and a few thunderstorms could be possible as well.
The chance for well below average temperatures is still on the table. Models have been inconsistent over the past few days, but it’s looking likely that we will see cooler temperatures towards the end of the work week and into Valentine’s Day weekend. High temperatures at this point could be in the 30′s to near 40 degrees by next weekend. We’ll have more specifics over the coming days not only on the chance for colder conditions, but if wintry precipitation could be possible as well.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.