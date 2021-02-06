First Alert Forecast: scattered showers likely throughout Saturday, drier conditions by Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s area wide. The combination of a stalled front to our south and a disturbance moving overhead will allow the potential for showers throughout the morning hours and throughout the day as well. Expect high temperatures cooler than normal in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.
We should dry out for the most part on Sunday with temperatures quite seasonal in the middle 50′s. Dry conditions will likely continue for the daytime on Monday before the rain moves back in on Monday night and through the rest of the work week.
Well below average temperatures are still possible at this point towards the end of the upcoming work week and into Valentine’s Day weekend. We’re going to continue to watch how models’ trend over the coming days on the possibility if we can get precipitation in the mix with the cold temperatures which could lead to wintery weather. It’s too far out for specifics right now. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.