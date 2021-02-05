2-year-old boy dies after double shooting in Wenonah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the double shooting of a mother and a 2-year-old boy at a home in the Wenonah community Thursday night.
Police said 2-year-old Major Turner was in serious condition after the shooting. Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates confirmed on Friday that the toddler died at 2:45 a.m. at Children’s Hospital.
Police say the mother was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment and released.
The incident occurred in the 2900 block of John Bryan Rd SW in the Kimbrough Homes Housing Community.
The family is asking for prayers and to stop gun violence.
Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect(s) fired several rounds into the apartment from outside and fled the scene, according to police.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided when it is available.
If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
