Tim Howard resigns as Jackson city attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Attorney Tim Howard has resigned.
A little more than two years after he was tapped to take over as the city’s top legal counsel, Howard has submitted his resignation, said Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote.
“We’re going to miss Tim. He was an excellent choice by the mayor and was diligent both on the behalf of the city council and the mayor,” he said. “He didn’t take sides. He played it straight down the middle.”
In a statement, Lumumba echoed Foote’s comments. “Tim has been an integral part of this administration over the last four years. We are saddened to see him go, but we wish him the greatest of success in his future endeavors.
“We will work over the next few weeks to identify his replacement and engage in a transition,” the mayor said.
It was not known why Howard resigned.
Howard has been involved in a number of city initiatives, including working to craft Jackson’s ordinance prohibit camping on public property. That measure was put in place to help stop homeless people from sleeping under state-owned bridges.
He also led the city’s efforts to defend its buffer zone ordinance in state and federal court. The ordinance was passed to create a 15-foot buffer zone around all health care facilities in Jackson where protesting would be prohibited.
It was put in place largely to address complaints about protests at the state’s only abortion clinic in Fondren.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba could not be reached for comment.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.