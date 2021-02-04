Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are possible tonight as a cold front moves through, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by morning with gusty winds. Friday will be unsettled with clouds and a few light showers. Highs only in the 50s with winds becoming light. This weekend will be chilly with highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible Saturday and dry weather with some sunshine is more likely Sunday. Next week will start off warm and turn dramatically colder as we get closer to the Valentine’s Day weekend. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s later next week with lows in the 20s. It may be significantly colder than that too, especially when it comes to wind chills. Some Wintry precipitation cannot be ruled out as well. Average high is 58 and the average low is 36. South wind at 10mph tonight and Northerly at 5mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 5:38pm.