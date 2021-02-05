Residents oppose plans for sewage treatment plant at Walthall County RV park

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Some residents are worried about the future of the Bogue Chitto River.
They are concerned that an RV park’s water treatment plant currently under construction will contaminate the water and harm wildlife, the environment and those who use it.
Steve Bankston has lived on the river in Walthall County for 25 years. He and his grandchildren swim and play in the waters.
A group, “Friends of the Bogue Chitto River,” signed petitions opposing plans for Paradise Ranch and Resort site to construct a waste water treatment facility. It would pump up to 70,000 gallons of treated water daily into the river.
“If they would be willing after the water’s treated and they say it’s safe for this river which we swim in, this is our swimming pool,” said Bankston. “If they would put it in their pool that their customers swim in in their cypress lake up their and they would swim in it without no problem, then I’d be reassured that it would be good for the river.”
Paradise Ranch manager Corey Lamont said they received approval from the DEQ for a permit to build the facility.
He denies claims that sewage is flowing on the property. The manager said a camper unplugged from a transfer pump causing a leak. The issue was fixed and the ground was sanitized.
Lamont said there are less than 100 RVs on the site, pumping an average of 50 to 55 gallons a day of sewage.
He lives on the property with his family and said Paradise plans to have a treatment plant with a monitoring system to make sure that river water is not polluted.
According to MDEQ officials, the project application is under review and a virtual public hearing on the project will be held to hear concerns. A notice will be published 30 days before the hearing.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.