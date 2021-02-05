Peace in the Streets: Prayer march to be held in Jackson after outbreak of violent crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local citizens are planning to hold a prayer march in the City of Jackson as crime continues to skyrocket.
John Hendricks, who witnessed a recent shooting, along with Shunta Lewis, a local business owner, are to host the Peace in the Streets event along with faith leaders.
Jackson reported a record-high 128 homicides in 2020, plus 13 additional homicides in January. The city is also under a Mayoral Curfew Order for minors under 18.
“We must use every tool in our toolkit to help build a better community and one of those tools is prayer,” said Hendricks. “The purpose of this march is to build a public awareness of violence sweeping through the streets and promote unity and change through a powerful time of prayer.”
The march is scheduled for Sunday, February 7, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the corner of N. State Street and Northside Drive.
This event is open to all residents across Jackson. Social distancing will be enforced and mask wearing is mandatory.
