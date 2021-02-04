MRA athletes celebrate National Signing Day and National Girls and Women in Sports Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For two Madison Ridgeland Academy athletes, February 3rd was a day to put pen to paper to make their dreams of playing at the collegiate level come true. But also a day to celebrate the accomplishments of girls and women and promote equality in sports
Megan Braman signed a national letter of intent to swim at LSU, a dream she had been chasing since she was a little girl.
“I’m really excited to be apart of the SEC,” said Braman. “It was one of my big dreams, when I started the recruiting process so I’m pumped.”
London Breedlove signed to play tennis at Montevallo University, becoming the first female tennis signee for the patriots.
“It’s really empowering,” said Breedlove. “Women can do just as good of things in sports as men can. I know a lot of the younger girls on the tennis team and other teams are looking up to me so it’s really important for women to keep pushing forward.”
