Mississippi Blues Marathon rescheduled to October

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Runners will have to wait to marathon around Jackson.
The 2021 Mississippi Blues Marathon has been pushed back to October 16, 2021.
“Unfortunately due to the ever increasing COVID-19 numbers in the capitol city and it’s affect’s on the community, we have been asked to reschedule,” a release reads.
Race officials say they will offer a virtual event running from February 27 to March 27 for those who have already been training.
If you want to move your registration to virtual, you can email registration@pem.events.
Those who want to do the virtual race and October’s rescheduled date will have to re-register.
Runners can pick up their shirts and finisher medals after the virtual event at Fleet Feet in Ridgeland, or have them mailed to you if you live outside the Jackson area.
Runners who want to skip the virtual event will have their registration rolled over to the October event date for an in-person marathon.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.