$6k St. Jude Dream Home tickets sold in 24 hours, how many tickets remain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just 24 hours after they officially went on sale, half of the tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway are already gone.
The home is 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, valued at $520,000.
The home is located in Crossview Plantation in Rankin County off Holly Bush Road.
Friday, St. Jude said they hit the $6,000 mark late Thursday night.
There are only 12,000 tickets total, a number of tickets St. Jude said they’ve never attempted to sell.
As of Friday morning, fewer than half of the $100 tickets remain.
