How OWN reality star, Jackson entrepreneur is ‘buying a block,’ revitalizing Farish St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson entrepreneur and Belle Collective reality star, Lateshia Pearson, has a dream to restore an old area of Jackson and she plans to make it real.
“I want to buy a block!” Lateshia Pearson said. “I see the need and I know that when we come together, we become explosive.”
Pearson is one of five women featured on OWN’s new docuseries, detailing the personal and professional lives of successful, African American women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle.
For Pearson, who says she originally didn’t want to be on the show, it’s about using her fame and fortune to revive Jackson’s historic Farish Street District.
“It was inspired by my grandfather,” she said. “He told me how much it meant and that it was the place for black folk to have a good time.”
In its heyday, Farish Street was the largest African American community in Mississippi, with dozens of businesses across nine blocks. The boundaries of the district, enforced by Jim Crow-era segregation laws, led to an economic powerhouse of black businesses, black-owned homes, and even the first black millionaire in Mississippi.
Farish Street takes its name from Water Farish, a former slave who settled on the northeast corner of Davis and Farish Streets, according to the non-profit, Farish Street Heritage Festival.
The non-profit organization says the 1869 Jackson directory listed 22 freed blacks as residents of the district. The Farish Street District has survived Emancipation, Reconstruction, segregation, civil rights, and urban renewal.
Today, most of the area looks forgotten with empty lots, abandoned buildings, and lots of blight.
But Lateisha Pearson envisions something unlike anything she can see.
“Imagine a dental office, credit union, salon, boutiques, shops, an entire network of African American owned businesses,” she said. “Whatever we need, we should have to help us become the best we can be.”
Pearson said it’s not about blocking out other cultures but creating a network of resources within the Black community.
“We are the most compassionate, loving, giving, soulful people and I want us to have a place where we can understand and grow our power in the world,” she smiled.
While the mom, wife, and entrepreneur’s passion is commendable, the last four decades, developers, elected officials, and community members have tried and failed to fully revive the dying street in Jackson, costing Mississippi taxpayers nearly $11 million.
But that doesn’t intimidate this businesswoman one iota.
Since her reality show hit OWN’s airwaves, Pearson said she’s received global support from celebrities, investors, and businesses wanting to know how they can join her mission.
“It’s been overwhelming. I’ve also had lots of meetings with developers, city leaders, county officials, stakeholders... I have a long list of African-American businesses who are ready to bring their business here,” she added.
First, Pearson said her team is putting a plan in writing, identifying what buildings are for sale, lease, or need to be torn down.
Next, she plans to begin pulling investors and resources together. And much like her upbringing, she knows it won’t be easy.
“I grew up in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, where there were few opportunities,” Pearson said. “I watched my mom work - hard! I’ll never forget my mom saying to me, ‘baby, if you graduate high school, you don’t know how proud of you I’ll be’ that was the expectation of me,” she said.
With the bar set so low, the entrepreneur said it drove her to aim high.
She manages two non-profits that create opportunities for female entrepreneurs through networking, training, consulting, and financial planning. She’s also CEO of her own enterprise, consisting of several business ventures.
Pearson has also been awarded the 2020 Top Entrepreneur of Year Award for her success in business, and while the current task may seem too tall, it’s nothing she hasn’t faced before.
“Everything that’s happened to me has been manifested through hard work, courage, and prayer and this will be no different,” she said.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.