Gov. Reeves orders flags lowered across Mississippi to honor Lt. Michael Boutte

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves is ordering flags across Mississippi lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, February 9th to honor slain Hancock County deputy Lt. Michael “Mike” Boutte.
Reeves called Boutte “a selfless and courageous police officer who dedicated his life to service.” You can read his full executive order below.
On Tuesday, family, friends, and the community he served will join in remembering Lt. Boutte’s life and service. Visitation will be held from 10am until 11:30am at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Ave.) The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30am. A procession will then escort Boutte’s remains to Biloxi National Cemetery where a private graveside service will be held later in the day.
WLOX will broadcast the funeral of Lt. Michael Boutte on WLOX ABC, and on WLOX.com, our WLOX Facebook page, as well as our free streaming app.
If you’d like to sign the online guestbook or share a message or memory with the family, you can do so at the Lockett Williams Mortuary website: https://www.lockettwilliams.com/obituary/michael-boutte
Lt. Mike Boutte was killed Feb. 1, 2021 while answering a call in the Necaise community. Boutte had 20 years of law enforcement experience as both a deputy and in his military career, and was known for his love of the people he served.
