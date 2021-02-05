Gladys Knight, Ole Miss remember hall-of-famer, songwriter Jim Weatherly

Gladys Knight, Ole Miss remember hall-of-famer, songwriter Jim Weatherly
The Miss. native wrote the 1999 hit 'Midnight Train To Georgia," which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. (Source: University of Mississippi)
By Sharie Nicole | February 5, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 11:53 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi announced the heartbreaking news of the death of Mississippi legend, Jim Weatherly.

Weatherly died from natural causes at his home on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Born in Mississippi in 1943, the world knows Weatherly for his legacy in music and entertainment, but to Ole Miss, he’s the star quarterback who helped lead the Rebels to a national title.

“Jim had a rare gift of charisma that was evident in his easy laughter and happy spirit,” said Dr. Robert Khayat, former Ole Miss chancellor and teammate of Weatherly. “As the heir to the quarterback legacy of Hall of Fame head coach John Vaught, Jim exceeded all expectations while inspiring another generation of Ole Miss faithful.

As a quarterback at Ole Miss, the university says Weatherly earned three letters and helped lead Coach John Vaught’s Rebels to 1962 and 1963 Southeastern Conference championships and a share of the 1962 national title.

Weatherly was part of the University of Mississippi’s only perfect season (10-0), which concluded with a 17-13 victory over Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl.

Later in the 1960s, Weatherly decided to leave sports and focus on music in Los Angeles.

He released nearly a dozen studio albums during his five-decade career, including “Neither One of Us Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye,” “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” by Gladys Knight and the Pips.

Knight tweeted, “I’m missing Jim Weatherly already. He was about life and love. Neither One of Us and Midnight Train - I remember him getting his Grammys for those. We were just made for each other. We grew our lives together. I’m gonna miss him terribly and love him always.”

Knight later released a full statement about how they changed the music industry together:

“When we were with him it was like we’d always been together, we fit together. He started playing his guitar and I started humming and it was magic. He was more like family than an associate. We’d get together for lunch or dinner and we weren’t artists, we were family. And something different just happened for us. His music propelled us to a whole different level. I loved him and his music, he was a sweetheart and so gentle. He’d ask me if I liked a song and I’d say what do you mean - I love it! At that time African Americans weren’t into country music and he really helped us know it and love it. What I loved most were his lyrics - not just his melodies - you could live through his lyrics. His music - we changed plane to train because we rode the train so much and he said we got this now.”
Gladys Knight, Empress of Soul

Weatherly also recorded with a range of high-profile stars, including Neil Diamond, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, and Kenny Chesney.

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.