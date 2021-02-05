Gladys Knight, Ole Miss remember hall-of-famer, songwriter Jim Weatherly

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi announced the heartbreaking news of the death of Mississippi legend, Jim Weatherly.
Weatherly died from natural causes at his home on Wednesday, according to the BBC.
Born in Mississippi in 1943, the world knows Weatherly for his legacy in music and entertainment, but to Ole Miss, he’s the star quarterback who helped lead the Rebels to a national title.
“Jim had a rare gift of charisma that was evident in his easy laughter and happy spirit,” said Dr. Robert Khayat, former Ole Miss chancellor and teammate of Weatherly. “As the heir to the quarterback legacy of Hall of Fame head coach John Vaught, Jim exceeded all expectations while inspiring another generation of Ole Miss faithful.
As a quarterback at Ole Miss, the university says Weatherly earned three letters and helped lead Coach John Vaught’s Rebels to 1962 and 1963 Southeastern Conference championships and a share of the 1962 national title.
Weatherly was part of the University of Mississippi’s only perfect season (10-0), which concluded with a 17-13 victory over Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl.
Later in the 1960s, Weatherly decided to leave sports and focus on music in Los Angeles.
He released nearly a dozen studio albums during his five-decade career, including “Neither One of Us Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye,” “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” by Gladys Knight and the Pips.
Knight tweeted, “I’m missing Jim Weatherly already. He was about life and love. Neither One of Us and Midnight Train - I remember him getting his Grammys for those. We were just made for each other. We grew our lives together. I’m gonna miss him terribly and love him always.”
Knight later released a full statement about how they changed the music industry together:
Weatherly also recorded with a range of high-profile stars, including Neil Diamond, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, and Kenny Chesney.
He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.
