Gladys Knight, Ole Miss remember hall-of-famer, songwriter Jim Weatherly

“When we were with him it was like we’d always been together, we fit together. He started playing his guitar and I started humming and it was magic. He was more like family than an associate. We’d get together for lunch or dinner and we weren’t artists, we were family. And something different just happened for us. His music propelled us to a whole different level. I loved him and his music, he was a sweetheart and so gentle. He’d ask me if I liked a song and I’d say what do you mean - I love it! At that time African Americans weren’t into country music and he really helped us know it and love it. What I loved most were his lyrics - not just his melodies - you could live through his lyrics. His music - we changed plane to train because we rode the train so much and he said we got this now.”

Gladys Knight, Empress of Soul