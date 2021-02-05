First Alert Forecast: cooler, few rain chances into weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: An Arctic airmass will settle to our north; south of the colder air, a fast flow pattern that will keep the weather a bit unsettled through much of next week. Highs will sneak into the 60s Monday and Tuesday ahead of another front due in by mid-week. Some of the cold air will filter southward by late week, but there continues to a lot of variability in the extended range. Stay tuned for updates as the rollercoaster temperatures continue.