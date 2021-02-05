First Alert Forecast: cooler, few rain chances into weekend

FRIDAY: The cold front will continue to sweep southward through the morning hours. A chilly northwest breeze taking hold in the front’s wake will keep temperatures in the 50s for highs. A few showers will traverse the stalled front at times during the late morning and afternoon hours, mainly south of I-20. Clouds will attempt to break for some sunshine as well as drier air filter in, mainly north of I-20. Lows will fall back into the 30s by early Saturday.
WEEKEND PLANNER: With a front near the coastal areas, it’ll act as a conveyor belt for a ripple of energy to ride along it, bringing another wave of rain to the region by Saturday. Expect highs Saturday to manage the upper 40s and lower 50s with scattered showers developing by afternoon. Most of the rain will exit by Sunday with highs rebounding into the middle to upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An Arctic airmass will settle to our north; south of the colder air, a fast flow pattern that will keep the weather a bit unsettled through much of next week. Highs will sneak into the 60s Monday and Tuesday ahead of another front due in by mid-week. Some of the cold air will filter southward by late week, but there continues to a lot of variability in the extended range. Stay tuned for updates as the rollercoaster temperatures continue.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.