Dobbs: Mississippi passes more than 255,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
By Anthony Warren | February 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 3:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is reporting a major milestone Friday, with more than 255,000 people having received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“MS passed the quarter-million mark in first dose COVID vaccines,” he said. “255,912 first doses given in MS.”

The news comes more than a month after the state ramped up inoculation efforts following a slow rollout of the vaccine.

So far for the week of Feb. 1, 57,045 people have been vaccinated, a few more people than the week ending January 30.

