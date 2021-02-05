Dobbs: Mississippi passes more than 255,000 vaccinated for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is reporting a major milestone Friday, with more than 255,000 people having received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
“MS passed the quarter-million mark in first dose COVID vaccines,” he said. “255,912 first doses given in MS.”
The news comes more than a month after the state ramped up inoculation efforts following a slow rollout of the vaccine.
So far for the week of Feb. 1, 57,045 people have been vaccinated, a few more people than the week ending January 30.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.