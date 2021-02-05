Dixie National Rodeo denied permit for parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the Dixie National Rodeo will go on as planned in 2021, a parade will no longer be on the schedule.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the City of Jackson denied their permit to hold the parade, in light of COVID-19 safety.
In its place, Gipson says a celebration of life for Lecile Harris, a longtime rodeo clown at Dixie National Rodeo who died last year, will be held.
A procession will take place, surrounding the fairground area, on February 13 at 10 a.m. Those who wish to watch can do so from the viewing area at Gate 7.
Gipson will then unveil a new memorial of Lecile Harris in the Mississippi Coliseum.
The 2021 Dixie National Rodeo will take place from February 11-17.
