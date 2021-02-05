Deathbed confession leads to search where bones are found

FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officials found bones on a property in Itawamba County after a deathbed confession led them there.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told WTVA the bones were found on a property near the old Itawamba County airport on Tuesday.
Some of the bones were determined to be from animals, but others will be taken to the state crime lab to determine if they are human.
Dickinson said the search was only called on after a deathbed confession.
Investigators are taking DNA from a family member of a person who’s been missing. They suspect the remains could belong to them.
