Crime lab delays cause safety concerns in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi mayor says underfunding and delays at the State Crime Lab have put residents at risk of becoming victims of crime.
Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson says he has several unsolved cases awaiting results from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
He says that has allowed criminals to remain free and pose a threat to his community. Gibson is now calling on state lawmakers to fully fund and staff the crime lab to push the backlog of cases through.
He says last year the salaries in the officer were underfunded by nearly $10,000,000.
Mayor Dan Gibson said, “We know for a fact that they are suspects in crimes from over three years ago, that are now suspects in crimes just a few months ago because they have not been convicted and they are out free.”
Gibson says many of the outstanding cases the city has require crucial DNA testing, which can provide indisputable evidence especially in homicide cases.
State lawmakers say they are working through several bills to get the right amount of funding for the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
